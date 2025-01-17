The Aberystwyth crew were called to the home at 10.11pm on Thursday, 16 January, removing a log burner from the property and cutting away and removing bricks to make access for further inspection and to extinguish the fire.
The Fire Station’s turntable ladder appliance was used to fight the fire from above.
The chimney captured by the crew (MAWWFS)
Crew utilised one hose reel jet, thermal imaging cameras and small gear to extinguish the fire.
After the fire had been extinguished, Firefighters carried out a home fire safety check at the property and advice was given to the property’s occupier.