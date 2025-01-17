FIRE crews have issued a safety warning after being called to a chimney fire in Talybont on Thursday night.

The Aberystwyth crew were called to the home at 10.11pm on Thursday, 16 January, removing a log burner from the property and cutting away and removing bricks to make access for further inspection and to extinguish the fire.

The Fire Station’s turntable ladder appliance was used to fight the fire from above.

Chimney
The chimney captured by the crew (MAWWFS)

Crew utilised one hose reel jet, thermal imaging cameras and small gear to extinguish the fire.

After the fire had been extinguished, Firefighters carried out a home fire safety check at the property and advice was given to the property’s occupier.

The crew left the scene at 2.41am on Friday, 17 January.