Fire crews from across west Wales are currently tackling a fire at a former school near Llanybydder.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue say the fire at the former Highmead School in Rhyddlan is currently being attended to by crews from Lampeter, Llanybydder, Carmarthen, Tregaron, Tumble, Aberystwyth and Aberaeron fire stations.
They say the incident is ongoing with a spokesperson adding: "Crews are dealing with a fire in a single-storey building, formerly used as a gymnasium and swimming pool."
