A Llanybydder man has been jailed by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to assault and threatening behaviour.
Michael Barrow, of Hafan Deg, Glanduar, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.
The 57-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty to assaulting Paul Atkinson in Carmarthen on 18 July this year.
He had also denied using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Benjamin Richards in Carmarthen on the same day.
Barrow changed his pleas to guilty at the hearing.
Magistrates jailed Barrow for 12 weeks due to Barrow’s previous convictions and that he was “on remand for other matters.”
He must also pay £100 compensation to the assault victim as well as costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
