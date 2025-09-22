A motorist had to be rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in flood water over the weekend.
Fire crews from Crymych, Cardigan, Carmarthen and Haverfordwest were called to Llechryd on Sunday, 21 September after a vehicle became stuck in flood water with one person inside, needing to be rescued.
Crews utilised a wading team and a rescue sled to reach the casualty and rescue them from their vehicle.
The rescue took around an hour and crews left the scene at 4.08pm.
Mid and West Wales Fire said: “It is all too easy to unexpectedly come across flooding, especially on unlisted and country roads.
“If you happen to encounter unexpected and sudden flooding, do not proceed. Turn around and find an alternative route.”
