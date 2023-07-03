FIRE crews were called to an Aberystwyth town centre fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The fire occurred in a top-floor apartment of a three-storey semi-detached property on Bath Street at around 1.31am on Saturday, 1 July.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue crews from Aberystwyth, Aberaeron and Machynlleth attended the call, extinguishing the fire using 10 breathing apparatus sets, thermal imaging camera, hose reel jet and small gear, as well as a turn-table ladder to make the roof structure safe.
A MAWWFS spokesperson said: "One casualty was led from the property to safety by the crews, no other persons were present.
"The police were also in attendance and established a cordon around the property.
"There was extensive fire damage to the top-floor apartment and fire, smoke and water damage was caused to a neighbouring property.
"Crews left the scene at 5.30am."