CREWS from four fire stations were called to the rescue of a motirist who became trapped in floodwater in Llechryd on Wednesday morning.
At 11.36am on Wednesday, 29 January, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Carmarthen, Haverfordwest, Newcastle Emlyn and Cardigan Fire Stations were called to an incident in Llechryd in Cardigan.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said: "Crews responded to one private motor vehicle stuck in floodwater, with one occupant inside the vehicle.
"Crews rescued the casualty from the vehicle and brought them to a dry and safe location. Crews left the scene at 1.22pm.
"The road has since been closed until the floodwater subsides.”