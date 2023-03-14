FIRE crews from across west Wales were rushed to Talgarreg on Saturday afternoon following reports of a caravan blaze.
At 3.04pm on Saturday, 11 March, crews from New Quay, Aberaeron, Tumble and Llandysul were called to the incident in Talgarreg.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival, one static caravan was well alight and the fire had spread to a nearby bungalow and storage container.
“The fire was extinguished using four breathing apparatus sets, one thermal imaging camera, three hose reel jets, one saw and one main jet.
Fire crews from across west Wales attended the call (Station and Response Manager, Emyr Jones. )
“The caravan was completely destroyed by fire and once extinguished, crews continued to dampen down.
“Crews left the scene at 5.33pm.”