A man with links to south Gwynedd is being sought by police “in connection with multiple shoplifting offences”.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South say Jason Bayley, 47, is currently being sought by officers as he is wanted on warrant in connection with multiple shoplifting offences.
A police spokesperson said: “He has links to the Barmouth, Dyffryn Ardudwy, and Tywyn areas and is believed to be travelling locally on a pedal cycle.”
Have you seen him, or do you know where he is? If so, North Wales Police would like to hear from you.
Please report sightings or information to police via 101 or online via their website, quoting ref: 25000580117.
“Thank you for your support,” the police spokesperson added.
