FIRE crews from across west Wales were called to a farm yard in Ceredigion on Wednesday to tackle a barn fire.
At 3.15pm on Wednesday, 5 December, the Newcastle Emlyn, Aberaeron, Llandysul, Tumble and Lampeter crews were called to an incident in Coed-y-Bryn, near Penrhiw-pal in Ceredigion.
Crews responded to a fire within a section of a large barn, one Bobcat machine and 70 bales were involved in the fire.
The cattle housed in the barn were safely removed and the bales were moved to a nearby field and were left to smoulder.
Crews utilised two breathing apparatus sets, one main jet, two hose reel jets and one otter pump to extinguish the fire.
After the fire was extinguished, crews proceeded to dampen down inside the barn.
Crews left the scene at 7.14pm, at the height of this incident there were 20 firefighters present.
Following this incident, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is issuing a reminder on farm fire safety and the safe storage of farm equipment and items.
Farms and properties in rural areas can be remote and isolated, which can lead to longer travel distances, longer response times and access issues.
The Service wants to work with farmers and landowners to plan ahead by:
• Ensuring your Farm Fire Risk Assessment is up-to-date
• Developing a Fire Box at the property entrance containing details such as location of water supplies, map land, list of livestock and locations of hazardous materials
• Avoid storing flammable with vehicles or livestock
• Considering whether a fire appliance can reach all areas of your property, a standard appliance can weigh more than 12 tonnes so pits and cattle grids can be an issue
Farm Liaison Officer
The Service’s Farm Liaison Officer, Jeremy Turner, works with farmers to protect their property and livestock from the threat of fire.
Jeremy is available to give free controlled burning advice, farm fire prevention advice and bale temperature testing.
More information on Farm Fire Safety and the services available to you can be found on the MAWWFS website.