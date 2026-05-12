A motorbike has been seized on a beach in Gwynedd following concerns raised with police about careless driving.
North Wales Police (NWP) Gwynedd South said the bike was seized at Morfa Bychan.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “Police have attended Morfa Bychan beach over recent days following concerns about careless driving.
“Traffic Offence Reports have been issued which can lead to a disqualification from driving.
“Also the police intervention led to the seizure of the electric bike pictured.
“If you cannot drive it safely, we will take it away.”
The spokesperson added: “Officers will continue patrols using marked and unmarked vehicles. This is a shared space, please drive responsibly and respect other beach users.”
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