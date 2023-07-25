Barmouth firefighter Tony Pearson has retired from the service after serving his local community for over 30 years.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service shared these images of Tony on the occasion of his retirement, with a spokesperson for the fire service adding: “All the best Tony!”
The fire service is looking for some new recruits.The spokesperson added: “Could you to be part of our team?
“We could support you to work part-time as an on-call firefighter.
“Like Tony, by joining as an on-call firefighter you could be opening up a whole new world of exciting opportunities while protecting your local community.”
If you would like to apply to become a part of your local fire service, you can register your interest on the North Wales Fire Service’s recruitment webpage at bit.ly/3OOmrV7