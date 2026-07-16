Firefighters remain at the scene of a wildfire in the Rhinogydd mountains near Cwm Bychan lake, close to Harlech, and a helicopter needed to put it out is unlikely to be available until next week.
The fire is currently estimated to cover around 2,000 acres. Crews continue to actively fight the fire in challenging conditions. Their efforts have been praised by MP Liz Saville Roberts.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) are continuing to work together to respond to the wildfire.
The fire, which was first reported on 12 July, is affecting a remote mountain area that includes highly protected habitats designated as a Special Area of Conservation, Site of Special Scientific Interest and National Nature Reserve.
A significant proportion of the affected area is inaccessible by both vehicle and on foot, making firefighting operations particularly demanding.
As a result of the difficult terrain and limited access, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service requested aerial support through Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru / Natural Resources Wales. While the request has been approved, helicopter support is not currently available until early next week due to demand from wildfire incidents elsewhere across the UK.
Multiple fire crews remain in attendance and are expected to be at the scene for some time. As a precaution, crews are maintaining contact with nearby properties and a local campsite, although there is currently no indication that evacuation is required.
Jody McEachern, Head of Prevention, said: "Our focus remains on containing the fire as effectively as possible, while monitoring changing conditions and protecting the surrounding environment.
"This incident highlights the importance of the close working relationship between emergency services, Natural Resources Wales and other partner organisations, and I would like to thank everyone involved in the response so far.
"I'd also like to thank local residents, businesses and visitors for their continued patience and support. By avoiding the affected areas, members of the public are helping us maintain access for emergency vehicles and allowing firefighters to concentrate on the task at hand."
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is also continuing to monitor the situation on the mountain near Capelulo and at Braichmelyn Forest, Bethesda. Crews were also called to a grass fire at Bagillt last night. This fire has been brought under control.
The public is asked to avoid these areas while firefighting operations remain ongoing.
Smoke may be visible in some nearby communities. If you are affected by smoke, please keep windows and doors closed until the smoke has dissipated. Once conditions have improved, open windows and doors to ventilate your home.
For further health and safety advice, please see the Public Health Wales.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts has thanked the fire service. In a post online she said: "Heartfelt thanks to firefighters tackling the wildfire in the Rhinogydd under very challenging conditions.
"Many on the frontline are retained firefighters. They balance emergency service duties alongside other jobs and family commitments. Their dedication to keeping our communities safe deserves the highest praise and recognition. Diolch o galon i chi oll.
"Given the vast and remote area I repeat my call for helicopter support to assist firefighting efforts. The scale and inaccessibility of the Rhinogydd make this an exceptionally demanding incident. Every available resource should be considered.
Due to difficult terrain and limited access to parts of the site, NWFRS sought helicopter support through established wildfire response arrangements in Wales. Given the potential impact on wildlife and high-quality habitats, NRW approved the use of the helicopter and the associated costs.
However, because of the high number of wildfire incidents currently being responded to across the UK and limited specialist aircraft availability, no suitable helicopters are currently available. Aircraft are not expected to be available until next week.
Jasmine Sharp, Duty Tactical Manager for Natural Resources Wales, said: "We are working closely with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service to support the response to this wildfire and protect these important habitats.
"Given the scale and location of the incident, we have explored every available option, including helicopter support. Unfortunately, specialist aircraft are currently in very high demand across the UK and none are available at present.
"We will continue to pursue aerial support as soon as aircraft become available, while supporting the ongoing response on the ground."
Paul Kay, Head of Fire Safety for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "A helicopter would provide valuable support in helping us assess and tackle the fire in areas that are extremely difficult to reach. While that resource is not currently available, our crews remain fully engaged and are using a range of tactics to contain the fire and limit its spread, including using natural firebreaks and creating new ones.
"Due to the size of the area affected and the nature of the terrain, it is likely that this fire will continue to burn over the coming days. Yesterday afternoon into the evening we had 5 fire appliances, two narrow access vehicles, one wildfire unit and approximately 40 firefighters at the scene. Specialist wildfire officers are continually assessing conditions and directing our response, and we will deploy additional resources over the coming days as required."
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