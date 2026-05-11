Fire crews from across mid Wales were called into action late on Thursday evening to rescue a trapped cow.
Crews from Machynlleth, Llanfair Caereinion and Welshpool were called to Cefn Coch in Welshpool at around 10.57pm on Thursday, 7 May, to help rescue a cow that had become stuck in deep mud.
A spokesperson for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crews responded to a cow that had become stuck in deep mud.
"The crews utilised specialist equipment, including strops and a slide mat, to safely free the animal.
"Thanks to their coordinated efforts, the was successfully removed from the mud and was soon standing on all four feet again.
"The crews left the scene at 12.39am on Friday, 8 May."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.