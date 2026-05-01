Emergency services are preparing to leave the Cambrian mountains following a week of tackling wildfires.
Heavy rain along with firefighting efforts, including a helicopter water drop, mean that conditions have 'improved significantly' on Friday.
Giving an update, the fire service said: "Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and partner agencies, including Natural Resources Wales (NRW), have worked in collaboration to extinguish wildfires near Cwmystwyth in the Elan Valley area.
"Fire and Rescue Service personnel are now preparing to leave the scene.
"With heavy rainfall in the area today, combined with continued support from the NRW firefighting helicopter, the situation has now improved significantly.
"Public health advice remains in place due to any remaining smoke from grass and wildfire activity:
"Residents should keep doors and windows closed while smoke is present, opening them again when the smoke passes.
"If you are travelling in areas affected by grass fire smoke, keep windows and air vents closed and turn off air conditioning.
"If you are concerned about symptoms caused by smoke, call NHS 111 Wales or visit: https://111.wales.nhs.uk/
"While further showers are forecast over the weekend, all agencies are continuing to urge the public to act responsibly."
They go on to ask that people never light fires in the countryside; avoid disposable barbecues unless permitted, do not leave them unattended and ensure they are fully extinguished; take litter home - glass can magnify sunlight and start fires and to report any signs of fire immediately by calling 999
MAWWFS added: "Thank you for your continued cooperation throughout this incident."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.