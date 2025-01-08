Fire crews were called to Cardigan town centre at the start of the year to remove a dangerous window.
At 1.24pm on Thursday, 2 January, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Cardigan and Haverfordwest Fire Stations were called to an incident along the High Street of Cardigan, above the Saltrock store in the town centre.
Crews responded to a dangerous structure over a public walkway in the town centre.
Crews removed a second-floor window that was rotten and had become dislodged during recent stormy weather.
Crews utilised Haverfordwest Fire Station’s turntable ladder appliance and small tools to remove the window.
Crews left the scene at 3.13pm.
Both crews are currently seeking on-call firefighters.