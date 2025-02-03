FIRE crews were called to the rescue of a horse in Cwmann on Sunday who had become stuck in a ditch on its back.
At 3.58pm on Sunday, 2 February, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) crews from Carmarthen and Lampeter Fire Stations responded to reports of a male horse, measuring approximately 13 hands, that had become stuck in a ditch on his back.
Crews successfully rescued the horse using strops, slide, hooks and farm machinery. Crews then transported the horse from the field to his stable where he was cared for by a veterinarian.
MAWWFRS currently has specialist Animal Rescue Teams based at Pontardawe, Carmarthen, Machynlleth and Rhayader Fire Stations who use a variety of specialist animal rescue equipment.