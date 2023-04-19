FIRE fighters have this afternoon been tackling a blaze at a Porthmadog industrial estate.
The fire appears to have been at the Dawson's warehouse on the Penamser estate and is believed to have started at around 3pm today.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Fire crews and police are on the scene.
Fire crews on site (Martin Thomas )
North Wales Fire Service said: "We are currently dealing with a fire at Penamser industrial estate, #Porthmadog, Gwynedd - please keep away from the area while crews tackle the fire."
North Wales Police are also on the scene the cordon the area off and help traffic flow.
Smoke billowing from the building (Martin Thomas )
More as we get it