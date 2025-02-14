Tregaron fire crew used a drone as they tackled a 1,000 hectare grass fire near Llanddewi Brefi on Thursday.
The crew were called out at 11.43am on Thursday, 13 February, to a grass fire, involving around 12 fire fronts and covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares.
The fire covered around 1,000 hectares (MAWWFRS)
A spokesperon for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue, said: "The majority of the area was inaccessible to the crew. Crew members utilised a drone to monitor the fire and determined it didn’t pose an immediate risk to any properties or forestry.
"Crew members continued to monitor the area before leaving at 4.20pm."