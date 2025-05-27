New Quay RNLI rushed to the aid of a person who had fallen on Traethgwyn beach on Friday, with newly qualified helm, Will Best, leading the crew.
On Friday 16 May at 6.30pm New Quay RNLI’s D-class inshore lifeboat launched on service to aid a person who had fallen and sustained a serious leg injury on Traethgwyn beach.
With four volunteer crew members on board, the lifeboat was helmed for the first time by Will Best, 47, a professional sailor and owner of Diverse, who build and equip high-performance sailing vessels with cutting-edge marine electronics.
Will had just completed his final assessment earlier that week.
Speaking following the rescue, Will said: “After many months of training, and a written exam, I sat the final assessment in the same week as the shout.
“When the pager sounded, the adrenaline started pumping but all the training took over and everything went like clockwork.
“We provided casualty care until paramedics arrived and then the casualty was transferred into the care of the ambulance service, with the assistance New Quay HM Coastguard.
“We would like to thank members of staff from Quay West Haven Holiday Park and to a member of the public for their help. We wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery.
“It was great to get my first shout as helm under my belt and I want to thank my family and all the crew for their support over the months of training.
“Remember, if you are in trouble on the coast or at sea, or if you see someone else in difficulty, call 999 and ask for Coastguard.
“We are the charity that saves lives at sea and are on call 24 hours, 7 days per week.”