Four paddle-boarders have been rescued by Criccieth RNLI.
At 6pm on 20 May, Criccieth RNLI was called to help the paddle-boarders adrift off Criccieth Castle, unable to paddle back against an offshore breeze.
Members of the public heard their calls for help and alerted the coastguard, who requested the launch of the lifeboat.
The crew was swiftly on-scene and bought all four paddle-boarders aboard before returning to station for welfare checks. They were cold and distressed, but otherwise unharmed.
They were not wearing life-jackets and had no means of reliable communications via phone / VHF radio, to raise the alarm.
The RNLI asks anyone taking to sea to ensure they wear life-jackets or buoyancy aids and retain a means of raising the alarm at all times.