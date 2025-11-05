Carmarthenshire County Council continues to respond to significant flooding across the county. The Local Authority’s crews have been working throughout the night and remain on site this morning in various locations, managing the impact of flooding and dealing with challenging road conditions.
During the night, the Council supported emergency services to evacuate residents in Ferryside, Kidwelly, Pontyates, St Clears, Whitland and other locations; and continue to assist individuals in these areas, including residents requiring temporary accomodation.
A rest centre has been set up at Carmarthen Leisure Centre for anyone affected by flooding or in need of shelter and a warm place.
Travel disruption is ongoing with several road closures currently in place.
Seven schools are currently closed due to flooding and access issues. Please check the council’s website for more information Emergency school closures - Carmarthenshire County Council.
A spokesperson for Carmarthenshire Council said: “We understand that many communities have been significantly affected by flooding in that last 24 hours.
“There is information on our website Flooding Recovery - Carmarthenshire County Council that could support our residents and businesses in their recovery.
“We urge all residents to exercise caution if travelling and never drive through floodwater. Flooding incidents can be reported online at: Carmarthenshire Flooding.
“A hardship emergency fund will be set up for residents and eligible business affected by internal flooding, with further details available shortly. However, your insurance company should be the first point of contact and they should guide you on their support and requirements.
“Households that have been internally flooded can apply for a £500 payment.
“A further £1000 can be made available to for those householders without insurance.
“A grant will be available for eligible businesses that have suffered internal flooding of their business premises of up to £5000.
“We would like to thank residents for their patience and cooperation as crews continue to work to ensure public safety,” they added.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.