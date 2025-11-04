Fire crews have rescued two people from a car trapped in floodwater in the Teifi Valley.
At 9.36am on Tuesday, 4 November, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) crews from Carmarthen, Llandysul and Newcastle Emlyn Fire Stations were called to an incident at Saron in Llandysul.
A MAWWFS spokesperson said: "Crews responded to one private motor vehicle that was stuck in floodwater. The vehicle’s two occupants were unable to exit safely due to a concern on the rising water level.
"A wading team with a rescue sled was deployed to rescue the vehicle’s two occupants. The crews left the scene at 10.24am."
Fire crews have issued advice on driving in heavy rain with more forecast for the coming days.
MAWWFS says: "It is all too easy to unexpectedly come across flooding, especially on unlisted and country roads. Flooded sections of road can often be deeper and faster flowing than they appear. "If you happen to encounter unexpected and sudden flooding, do not proceed. Turn around and find an alternative route."
With weather and flooding warning and alerts in place for many parts of our service area, MAWWFRS is urging all residents and visitors to exercise caution when travelling:
Take Extra Care
Heavy rainfall is expected to create hazardous driving conditions, particularly in low-lying and coastal areas, so take extra care
Avoid Hazardous Areas
Swollen rivers and coastal zones may pose serious risks due to rapidly rising water levels and strong currents. Please avoid these areas wherever possible.
Do Not Enter Floodwater
Whether on foot or in a vehicle, never attempt to cross floodwater. It may appear shallow, but it can be deceptively deep and fast-moving, capable of sweeping away cars and endangering lives.
Stay Informed and Prepared
Monitor local weather updates and plan your travel routes carefully.
