The fire service has described the last 24 hours in mid and west Wales as 'extremely challenging' as it responded to a large number of flood-related incidents.
High river levels and heavy rainfall resulted in an extremely challenging 24-hour period for MAWWFRS’s operational crews, tactical officers and Joint Fire Control Centre (JFCC) operators.
At 2.10am on Wednesday, 5 November, a major incident was declared in Whitland while crews attended a flooded retirement housing complex.
The JFCC processed over 450 calls within a 12-hour period on flooding-related incidents, including calls from people who were trapped in their homes and vehicles.
Crews from Lampeter and Aberystwyth were called to Ffarmers just after 5pm on Tuesday to rescue three people and two dogs trapped in fast flowing water.
MAWWFS said: “This complex rescue operation required crews to use triple-extension ladders to gain access to the vehicle and to rescue the vehicle’s occupants. After being rescued, the casualties were put in the care of Ambulance Service personnel.”
Speaking at the JFCC, MAWWFRS Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Craig Flannery, said: “I have personally witnessed the dedication and professionalism of our staff dealing with multiple calls over a prolonged period, as well as the courageous efforts of our operational crews responding to these incidents across our Service area.
“Overnight, Tactical and Control Officers have been recalled to duty to assist with resilience, with officers mobilised to the JFCC to assist with triaging calls. Our crews have been truly exceptional in assisting and protecting our communities.
“We are also extremely grateful to all partner agencies who have assisted in responding to incidents during a prolonged and challenging period.
“We continue to work with the Dyfed Powys Local Resilience Forum and other partners to support ongoing incidents and collaborate on what is likely to be a challenging and lengthy recovery effort.”
Notable incidents attended by MAWWFRS crews include:
Lampeter
At 5.25 pm on Tuesday, November 4th, crews from Lampeter and Aberystwyth Fire Stations were called to an incident at Ffarmers.
Crews responded to three casualties and two dogs who were stuck in a vehicle situated in fast-flowing water. This complex rescue operation required crews to use triple-extension ladders to gain access to the vehicle and to rescue the vehicle’s occupants. After being rescued, the casualties were put in the care of Ambulance Service personnel.
Major Incident at Whitland
At 1.35 am on Wednesday, November 5th, crews from Pembroke Dock, Tenby, Swansea Central, Carmarthen and Whitland Fire Stations were called to an incident at St David’s Avenue in Whitland.
Crews responded to flooding at a retirement housing complex and rescued 48 people using rescue sleds and water rescue equipment. All residents were accounted for and were temporarily sheltered at Whitland Town Hall.
Ferryside
At 5.54 pm on Tuesday, November 4th, crews from Ammanford, Tumble and Carmarthen were called to an incident at Glan Morfa in Ferryside.
Working with the RNLI, crews responded to flooding in multiple properties. Crews led a number of casualties to safety, who were then sheltered at Ferryside RFC.
Kidwelly
At 7.11 pm on Tuesday, November 4th, crews from Gorseinon and Cymmer Fire Stations were called to an incident at Glanrhyd Dog Sanctuary in Kidwelly.
Crews responded to flooding affecting dog kennels, and crews were involved in rescuing 34 dogs using rescue sleds.
St Clears
At 5.41 pm on Tuesday, November 4th, crews from Morriston, Swansea Central, Haverfordwest, Narberth and Llandysul Fire Stations were called to an incident in St Clears.
Crews responded to flooding affecting approximately 20 domestic and commercial properties. Approximately 42 casualties were assisted out of their properties and rescued using rescue sleds.
Flood warnings across Wales
Flood warnings have been issued for much of Wales following a night of heavy rain, with flooding expected for properties along the Teifi.
South Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire have seen the worst of the rain with Ceredigion County Council saying flooding is expected for properties adjacent to the River Teifi in Cenarth including the Saw Mills at Abercych; properties adjacent to the River Teifi in Llechryd including the A484 road and Llechryd Bridge; and properties adjacent to the River Teifi in Newcastle Emlyn including the rugby ground.
Llechryd Bridge and the B4476 Llandysul to Prengwyn are currently closed.
In total, there are 16 warnings and 44 alerts for flooding across Wales.
Natural Resources Wales says: "River levels remain high and more rain will to lead to more Flood Alerts and possibly Flood Warnings being issued across the country.
"It’s a good idea to check your risk for where you live, work or travel."
Drivers are being urged to exercise caution when travelling and not to drive through flood water.
To report flooding to Ceredigion County Council, email [email protected] or by calling 01545 570881 (during office hours).
In an emergency (out of office hours) please contact 01970 625277 (for North Ceredigion) and 01239 851604 (for South Ceredigion).
Carmarthenshire County Council has opened Carmarthen Leisure Centre as a rest centre following flooding in the Whitland and St Clears areas.
A Carmarthenshire Council spokesperson said: "Our crews have been working throughout the night and are still on site this morning in various locations throughout the county dealing with the impact of the flooding.
"Please exercise caution when travelling this morning."
Get updates from Natural Resources Wales, updated every 15 minutes, here: https://flood-warning.naturalresources.wales/?culture=en-GB
If you are worried or experiencing flooding, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 using quick dial number 603120.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.