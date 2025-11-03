The annual appeal helps hundreds of families in Carmarthenshire who can’t afford to buy toys or gifts for their children.
Over 9,600 gifts were distributed to 1,607 children at the end of last year’s appeal, providing valuable support to families who are struggling financially.
This year, the Toybox appeal is accepting items from games, arts and craft items to toiletry gift sets for all ages (18 months to teenagers), at a number of collection points around the county. Unfortunately, the appeal cannot accept used or second-hand donations, however these items can be donated to Eto, the Council’s repair and re-use project, at one of the household waste recycling centres.
The task of identifying families and children who are in greatest need of support from the Toybox appeal is done by schools, family centres, social workers and youth workers. Council staff will then distribute the gifts in the run-up to Christmas.
Founded in 2011, the appeal is a local initiative which provides Christmas gifts for families in need. Many can’t afford to buy gifts or toys for their children and may turn to loan sharks in their desperation. The Christmas Toybox appeal has ensured that local children, who might otherwise receive nothing or very little, are given a gift at Christmas.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Linda Davies Evans said:
“Whilst Christmas is a very special time of the year, it can also bring additional financial pressures on many families.
“Every year we are overwhelmed by the generosity of individuals, organisations, schools and businesses, who have helped so many families in Carmarthenshire who are struggling financially.
“We are calling on your support once again this year and kindly ask that if are in a position to be able to help, please donate money for us to buy presents or buy an extra gift to donate to our appeal, to help make Christmas a special time for many children in the county.”
Financial donations can be made online. If you have a cash or cheque donation please call 07814 716380.
A full list of collection point locations can be found on the Council’s Newsroom page on the website.
