Police in Aberystwyth are investigating a 'hate incident' after a note was left outside a property near the town's hospital.
Officers say the note, which was left outside a property on Iorwerth Avenue just after 7pm on Monday, 8 January, has caused distress to the occupants.
The note, written in red ink reads: "Iorwerth Ave (Avenue) was once a quiet, pleasant, residential area until a load of s*** from the Midlands hit it.
"Low-life like you should be forced to live in fenced in tinker sites preferably back where you came from.
"Why don't you take your clapped out, crappy boats, jeeps, cars and your hideous, vomit inducing accents back to Brummyland and please take a few thousand other y** y*** with you."
Launching an appeal, a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are investigating a hate incident in Iorweth Avenue, Aberystwyth.
"An offensive note was left outside a property that has caused distress to the occupants.
"The note was left just after 7pm on the evening of 8 January.
"Officers would like to speak with the individual who left the note.
"If you have any information, CCTV or doorbell camera footage that could help enquiries, please get in touch."
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote ref: 24000043691