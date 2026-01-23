An Aberystwyth man will be sentenced next month after admitting assaulting two women in Cardigan.

Justin McFee, of 34 Hugh Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.

The 29-year-old had initially denied assaulting Lily Crane and Amanda Williams in Cardigan on 11 November last year but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

McFee is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 February.

He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.