Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager said, “We would like to thank the late Mrs Slawson for her generous donation to New Quay Lifeboat Station. Without these kind donations our crew would not have the correct equipment or training needed to save lives at all. Remember if you would like to donate to our Shannon appeal this year please go online to https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/give-to-a-special-appeal/new-quay-appeal.”