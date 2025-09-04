A new road safety initiative designed to make motorcycling safer has been introduced in Gwynedd.
PRIMEs (Perceptual Rider Information for Maximising Expertise and Enjoyment) are innovative road markings and signage that aim to help motorcyclists make safer decisions when approaching and negotiating bends.
Following a successful trial in Scotland, Welsh Government, in partnership with the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent and North Wales Police and Dyfed Powys Police, has rolled out PRIME markings at four sites in North and Mid Wales, including the A487 Pantperthog.
Evidence shows PRIMEs, which use subtle and well-placed visual cues, have a measurable and positive impact on rider behaviour, including, significantly reducing speed, improving road positioning on approach and at the apex of bends and safer braking behaviour.
