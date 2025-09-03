The Watchkeepers of Porthdinllaen’s National Coastwatch Institution Station had a busy August Bank Holiday weekend, carrying out street-collections.
The NCI relies total on donations for finance. Their primary task was to maintain the usual watch for anyone or any craft in trouble. Thankfully on Saturday there were no incidents to report. However, covering the watch and doing street collections did involve some effort and if they had more volunteers they could do more. If anyone is interested in volunteering, visit https://www.nci.org.uk/station/porthdinllaen/.
The street collections raised £929, which will help to cover the running costs of the station.
NCI Porthdinllaen is grateful to RNLI Criccieth, Spar Abersoch, Spar Nefyn, and Spar Llanbedrog for facilitating the collections, and, everyone who donated.
