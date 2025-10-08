Can you help? Police officers in Gwynedd are appealing to the public for help to identify the person in this picture.
NWP Gwynedd South released the image, alongside the appeal for information, on social media.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “We need to speak to the person in the below photos in connection with an incident in Porthmadog.
“If you know the identity of this person, please contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000371325.”
The spokesperson added: “ We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.”
