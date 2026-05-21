A number of jobs are believed to be under threat at Cwt-y-Bugail slate quarry in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
The Cwt-y-Bugail slate quarry in Ffestiniog, North Wales, has been producing slates from 1840, and is currently the highest industrial site in the UK.
Breedon, who describe themselves on their website as “a leading vertically-integrated international construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the United States, run the quarry.
A spokesperson for Breedon said: “We have engaged with a number of colleagues through a consultation process. Our sites remain operational, with no impact on production, and we continue to operate efficiently.”
The ‘Cambrian News’ asked Breedon how many staff they are consulting with but they are yet to provide further comment.
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