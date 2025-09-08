Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Llanfrothen on Saturday, 30 August.
Officers attended the area near The Brondanw Arms at around 11pm following reports of an assault which resulted in one man receiving serious injuries.
A 61-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident and have both since been bailed with conditions.
PC Aled Morris said: “Investigations into this incident are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to contact us.
“Additionally, we believe that this incident may have been filmed by mobile phone, and I would appeal to anyone with footage to contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000720697.”
