Gwynedd residents are being urged to stay safe when shopping online.
Get Safe Online has launched a campaign in partnership with North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin.
North Wales Police Detective Constable Roheryn Evans from the Cyber Crime Team added: “We see victims of all ages from across all communities in north Wales fall victim to shopping scams. Most perpetrators are based overseas, which makes it really difficult to bring them to justice. The best way to protect yourself is always do your checks before you make your purchase so you can make sure it’s a genuine seller with good reviews.”
Mr Dunbobbin said: “Purchase fraud is a growing problem and one that we should be extra vigilant of in the run-up to Christmas. In today’s economic climate we’re all looking for those amazing bargains, and some offers can be hard to refuse. But it’s always important to take a moment to think about the tips offered by Get Safe Online and to consider if the offer is legitimate.
“’If something looks too good to be true, it often is’ is an old saying, but one that still applies today, especially at a time when so much of our Christmas shopping takes place online. So, take care and ensure you have a cracking Christmas, rather than falling victim to festive fraud.”
Protect yourself online by not transferring money directly to people or companies you don’t know.
If you can, pay by credit card.
Make sure websites are authentic by carefully checking the address is spelled correctly. Ideally, type it in rather than clicking on a link in an email, text or post. You could also try the easy-to-use Check a Website tool on the Get Safe Online website.
Learn how to spot fraudulent advertisements on social media, online marketplaces and forums. Regard unrealistically low-cost items with suspicion, but even normally priced items may also be fraudulent. Never part with payment – even a deposit – for goods you haven’t seen in person.
Don’t click on links in emails, texts or posts that you’re not expecting, and don’t open unexpected email attachments.
Make sure payment pages are secure by checking addresses begin with ‘https’ (‘s’ is for secure) and there’s a closed padlock in the address bar.
Read the small print and independent reviews for ‘low-cost’ or ‘free’ trials. You could be signing up for large monthly direct debits, which are hard to cancel.
Texts and emails claiming to be from home delivery companies saying you owe a fee are also commonplace. Keep a record of everything you buy and, if specified, which delivery firm the retailer is using.
Do your research when it comes to pricing, especially during events like Black Friday and seasonal sales. Some sellers advertise products at a lower price when they’re actually no cheaper or even more expensive.
Report fraud immediately to your bank. This will increase your chance of getting your money back. Also, report it to the Police.