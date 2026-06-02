A Gwynedd inn has been named Pub of the Year 2026 for Gwynedd and Ynys Mon.
The owners of Abergynolwyn’s Railway Inn are delighted to have been presented with their CAMRA award for Pub of the Year for the area.
Mark and Liz Hutchinson bought the pub in 2023 and opened at Easter 2024.
“Neither of us had run or even worked in a pub before, although I'd run the village cafe for a few years with my friend from 2006 to 2009,” Liz explained.
“Mark and I met at the bar of the pub in 1993. His grandparents owned it and sold it back in the 50s.
“It had been owned by a brewery for many years before we bought it.
“We renovated it ourselves with the help of family and friends, on a minimum budget recycling old furniture and fixtures wherever we could.”
Commenting on their food and drink, Liz added: “We don't do chips - have no deep fat fryers - and nearly all of our menu is homemade here by ourselves.
“Our sons Jake and Oscar look after the cellar and seek out interesting ales from both big and small breweries from all over the UK.
“We are proud to provide employment for at least 15 local people, including our wonderful bar manager Kirsty.”
Kirsty thanked Liz and Mark “for taking a risk, buying a pub, and giving everything you have to get us to where we are”.
“You started all of this. What an achievement.
“To think Mark's grandparents owned this place all those years ago, that you met here because of a lost dog, all the memories you have within these walls. And now it's yours.
“To Jake and Oscar, for all the work you put into the cellar (and beyond), hand selecting all of our amazing ales, beers, wines and everything else, maintaining such a high standard and getting us our reputation as a 'real ale pub'.
“To Hazel for the hours and hours you put in to all the horrible admin and accounting that would be completely lost on anyone but you - not to mention the calm, rational perspective you bring to the chaos that is the rest of us."
She also thanked "every member of staff that has ever stepped foot behind the bar, pulled pints, charmed customers, kept me sane”, as well as the kitchen team, cleaners and “family and friends who have given their time to transform this place".
Kirsty also thanked the pub’s customers who “make up the Railway Family”.
“Having you along for the ride is what makes the pub so special,” she added.
Her final thanks go “to CAMRA and the Gwynedd a Mon branch, and all of the people who made this award possible.
“Knowing other people think this place is as special as we do makes all the stress worth it!
“Here's to all of you, here's to The Railway Inn.
“Diolch yn fawr. Thank you. I love the lot of you!
“Pub of the Year North Wales... We're coming for you next!”
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