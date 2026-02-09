Gwynedd police are appealing for help to find this person.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “We are investigating a reported theft that took place at Co‑Op, Dolgellau, and the identity of the individual shown is currently unknown.
“Please contact North Wales Police on 101, via online chat, or send us a private message quoting reference 26000032224.
“We understand that the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or believe it may be you, please get in touch.”
