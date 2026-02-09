Following the success of Dolgellau Music Club’s first concert of 2026 on Friday, 16 January, another exhilarating one followed at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
On Friday, 6 February the Victoria Quartet from Manchester, with clarinettist John Bradbury (principal clarinettist of the BBC Phil since 1997) performed live.
The quality of their performance was worthy of any stage in the big cities.
The Clarinet Quintets by Weber and Brahms, and the Phantasy String Quartet by Imogen Holst (a less familiar piece but a rich and sonorous one, definitely worth hearing), were greatly enjoyed.
In the Weber John Bradbury was given scope for displaying his virtuosic technical skills.
The ensemble's polished interpretation of Brahms's meditative masterpiece, one of the highlights of the repertoire, was deeply satisfying, bringing out to the full its many contrasts of light and shade.
A big thank you to these top-class musicians for bringing their craft and intensity to Dolgellau.
