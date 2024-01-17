POLICE are appealing for witnesses following the suspected theft of a horse from a field near Llanrhystud before Christmas.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses after a pony was stolen from sometime between 3pm on Friday, 15 December and the morning of Saturday,16 December.
The female pony, aged 35+, is described as black in colour with white socks and a hogged mane.
She is 11 hands and was wearing a black rug with yellow piping around the edges. This may have made the horse appear younger than what she was. She was stolen from out of a field that contained four other horses.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: 23001310523. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.