An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash near Bala yesterday afternoon.
Shortly before 2pm (Wednesday, 7 June) officers received a call from the Welsh Ambulance Service reporting a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on an unclassified road just outside the village of Rhos y Gwaliau, Gywnedd.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: “The motorcyclist, who is from the Derbyshire area, was travelling with a group, and our deepest sympathies remain with his family and friends at this difficult time.
“Our investigation is now underway and we are asking for any witnesses, or anybody who may have dash cam footage to contact us.
“The road re-opened shortly after 5pm and we’d like to thank local residents and motorists for their patience.”
Anybody with information can contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 23000490971.