Police Community Support Offiers Gill and Elliw have been busy in Barmouth, visiting stores and handing out leaflets there as part of the North Wales Police campaign, Op Sceptre.
They have been busy discussing the knife safety campaign and informing members of the public about it.
Op Sceptre is a UK-wide campaign focused on tackling knife crime.
During one week of intensified action, police forces coordinate operations like stop-and-search and test purchase checks, while also working with schools, colleges, youth groups and communities to raise awareness of the risks and consequences of carrying blades.
The campaign also encourages people to surrender knives anonymously via amnesty bins, aiming both to enforce the law and prevent serious violence.
