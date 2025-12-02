North Wales Police (NWP) have launched their annual anti-drink and drug drive operation, OpLimit.
Launched on 1 December, intelligence-led tactics and local knowledge of hotspots to detect people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over the festive period will be used. There will be an intensified police presence, ensuring maximum coverage during peak periods, particularly during weekends and the morning after.
NWP will use social media as well as a digital advertising campaign to drive home the consequences of drink or drug driving. This will include a digital ad van, which will travel across North Wales with key messaging for the duration of the month-long campaign.
Officers will be out day and night targeting those endangering not only their own life, but the lives of others.
“We have a zero-tolerance approach to drink and drug driving all year round, but our December campaign will see us conducting extensive patrols across the region,” said Sergeant Emma Birrell of North Wales Police’ Roads Crime Unit.
“This includes targeting hot spot areas and conducting intelligence-led stops.
“We are committed to making the roads of North Wales safer for everyone, and we will be relentless in pursuing those who risk lives by making the selfish decision to get behind the wheel whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.
“There are no words to describe the devastation caused by drink and drug driving and that is why we are so passionate about what we do. As the festive season gets underway not only are we reminding drivers of the dangers but we’re also highlighting the consequences of getting behind the wheel whilst under the influence.
“Anyone caught faces a minimum 12-to-18-month disqualification and the public are being urged to take a moment and think seriously about how that would affect your life; driving to work or college, childcare arrangements or school runs, socialising and visiting family. The impact of losing your licence is enormous. You could lose your job and your home. Worst still, you could injure or kill yourself or someone else. Drink or drug driving isn’t worth the risk.
“Anyone who is considering driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs should know that we will be out and about waiting for them – please don’t think the rural nature of the region affords you protection because it doesn’t.
“We target drink and drug drivers throughout the year, and in 2025 so far, we have made 828 arrests for drink driving and 1217 arrests for drug driving across the region. There really is no hiding place.
“Our message is simple; if you are out and know you will be drinking, make sure you have plans for getting home safely without driving.
"We are fully committed to help make the roads safer for all and we’ll continue to target those who endanger their own lives and the lives of others. Don’t drive under the influence of drink or drugs - even a very small amount of drugs or alcohol can affect your ability to drive safely. Don’t let your friends and family pay the price.”
