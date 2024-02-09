Dyfed-Powys Police are holding an open day in Lampeter’s police station on Saturday 10 February.
The event will take place from 1pm to 4pm and is open to all members of the public and will offer you the chance to speak to the police and other public agencies.
Members of the Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Crime Prevention information, and Health Board representatives and others will be there to listen to the members of the community.
Recruitment members will also be discussing career opportunities with Dyfed-Powys Police.
Free drinks will be available, and children will be able to take part in a variety of activities.
You can find out more on Lampeter, Aberaeron, and Llandysul Police Facebook page or visiting the Dyfed-Powys Police website.