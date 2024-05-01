AN appeal to raise vital funds for a Cardigan Bay lifeboat crew to cover equipment and training costs has raised more than £100,000.
Last year, a fundraising appeal was set up to raise vital funds for New Quay RNLI to cover training costs and equipment.
With their new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat arriving in June, the crew had an intense few months of training ahead of them and now the RNLI is pleased to announce the appeal has raised an incredible £102,006 ensuring the volunteer crew training costs are met and crew can continue to and save lives at sea.
The money raised will also go towards equipment for New Quay RNLI’s new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, the Roy Barker V, that was funded by the legacy of Mr Frederick Roy Barker, and the transporting costs of the lifeboat’s new Shannon Launch and Recovery System unit, the state-of-the-art launch and recovery system that travelled to New Quay by sea last summer.
With the support of the local community, local businesses in and around Ceredigion and many supporters further afield, through a variety of events including coffee mornings, endurance cycling events and much more, during the past year over £100,000 has been raised.
Alice Coleman, RNLI Community Manager said: “We’re delighted to update our supporters and the wider community that we’ve raised this incredible amount for the New Quay RNLI Appeal.
“We would like to thank all local businesses and the wider community for all their efforts and donations.
“We would like to thank family owned-holiday park, Pencwnc, who have donated funds to pay for the fuel of the Shannon lifeboat, what an amazing gesture. And all the amazing cycling challenges, from the Audrey’s Farewell cycle challenge Tour de Dyfed and West Glamorgan, organised by Mark Hudson and his family and friends to the Cei-diff challenge.
“A great amount of the income has also come from the wonderful efforts by RNLI fundraising branches including Stourbridge Branch, Solihull Branch, Tower of London Branch and Aberaeron Branch.
“We’re so grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way. From the people who’ve supported us locally at fundraising events, to those further afield who have fundraised and donated.”
Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager added: “Without fundraising and donations our lifeboats would not exist.
“We can’t thank our supporters and fundraisers enough for making it all possible, their money will literally save lives.”