Lifeboat called out twice in 24 hours to help kayakers

RESCUERS have been called into action twice this week to reports of people in danger out at sea.

This week New Quay RNLI’s inshore lifeboat launched twice on service within 24 hours to reports of people in danger at sea.

The first callout was on Monday night (11 July) at 10.10pm when New Quay RNLI’s Audrey LJ D-class lifeboat launched on service to a report of paddleboarders in trouble between New Quay and Aberaeron.

Arriving on scene the volunteer crew found two kayakers not in any distress so the lifeboat was stood down. A false alarm with good intent.

The second callout took place yesterday (Tuesday, 14 July) at 4.10pm when the Coastguard requested the inshore lifeboat to assist a kayaker in trouble near Ynys Lochtyn in Llangrannog.

Dylan Price, New Quay RNLI helm said: “In a strong tide the kayaker was struggling and could not make it back to land. He had also become separated from his group and his kayak. But being well equipped he was able to call 999 and asked for the Coastguard for help.

“In good weather conditions we made good speed down the coast, and while we were travelling a passing fisherman picked him up safely. When we arrived we retrieved the kayaker from the fishing vessel and took him back to Llangrannog to reunite him with his party.