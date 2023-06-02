The 46-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder, following the discovery of Natalie Dean’s body in the River Severn on Sunday, has been released on bail.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed, or has dashcam footage of, a man and a woman in Llanidloes, or on the A470 between Llanidloes and Dolwen, on Saturday or Sunday.
Natalie is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of small build, with very long dreadlocks, which were past her waist. She was wearing a grey coloured top, dark trousers and white trainers.
The man is described as white, approximately 6ft, of stocky build with dreadlocks in his hair and a dark coloured bandana.
He was wearing a short sleeve, high vis-style jacket, T-shirt, shorts and light-coloured trainers, and was in possession of a black bag with a single strap.
He had a small, dark-coloured dog with him.
In a tribute released on Thursday, Natalie's family said: “We are distraught by the loss of our daughter and sister Natalie Dean, and she will be missed by us all.
“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time.
“It has meant a lot to the whole family.
“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.
“As a family, we encourage members of the public to support the police and contact if you have any information of relevance.”
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to get in touch through the dedicated Public Portal: https://orlo.uk/c59gc
You can also contact police by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference: DP-20230528-120.