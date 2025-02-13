A couple who met whilst volunteering for the RNLI in Aberystwyth are celebrating the arrival of their second child.
Aberystwyth RNLI crew members, Moss and Eli Inns, met whilst volunteering for the charity in 2015, have welcomed their second child just before Valentine’s Day.
Eli grew up in Aberystwyth, originally joining the crew during school as a part of her Duke of Edinburgh Award.
Moss moved to Aberystwyth to attend the university, loving the town he decided to make the move permanent.
The pair spent lots of time together during the training process, getting to know each other, becoming closer, before making it official in April 2016.
The couple welcomed their son Fergus (Gus) in 2021.
Covid lockdowns delayed Moss and Eli’s wedding, but third time lucky, they tied the knot in March 2023. Two years on, they have just welcomed daughter Juniper, born on 1 February 2025.
Eli stood down as volunteer crew before having Gus but hopes to rejoin when time allows after having Juniper. Moss is still an active volunteer on Aberystwyth lifeboat.
Moss said: "I never could’ve imagined that signing up to join the lifeboat crew would change my life like this.
"Having Gus, getting married and now welcoming our daughter Juniper, we’re really content with our lives at the moment.
“This Valentine’s Day, I won’t be on call, I’ll be spending time with my family, but thankfully my fellow lifeboat volunteers at Aberystwyth RNLI will be ready to respond to a call for help should it come in.
"I’m very grateful for all the experiences I’ve gained through volunteering, but I think I’m most grateful that it helped me to meet my wife and have a beautiful family of our own.”