A man, aged 19, has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after the windows were smashed at a struggling Aberystwyth café.
On Sunday, 19 February, staff were dismayed to discover that the front window of the café in Terrace Road - which has been running for more than four years - had been smashed in the early hours of the morning.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He has been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.”
Café owner Luisa Davey says paying a bill which could total a few thousand pounds might spell the end for her business – or force her into taking out a risky loan.