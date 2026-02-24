An Aberystwyth man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Aeron Kylo Pavelin, of 34 Sunnymead, Bridge Street, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 23 February.
The court heard that the 37-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving on the A483 Welshpool bypass on 3 September last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Pavelin had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Pavelin from driving for 12 months and also handed him a fine of £200.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
Charges of failing to answer bail were withdrawn.
