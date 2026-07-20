A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving quad bikes on Barmouth Beach on Saturday.
Police were called on Saturday following reports of a collision involving one red and one green all-terrain quad bike. The rider of the red one sustained serious injuries. He was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
PC Owain Roberts of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was on Barmouth Beach at around 7.08pm (on Saturday, 18 July) and may have information that could assist our investigation, to come forward.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the quad bikes prior to the collision, or who may have captured either vehicle on dashcam, CCTV, doorbell camera or mobile phone footage.
“We are especially interested in speaking to anyone who saw the red quad bike and the green quad bike travelling alongside each other in the moments leading up to the collision.”
Contact North Wales Police via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference O115918.
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