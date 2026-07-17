The Government has dropped its controversial plans to stop paying Coastguard volunteers.
The news has been welcomed by MP, Liz Saville Roberts, who was contacted by Gwynedd coastguard officers concerned and upset by the plans to stop paying coastguard volunteers for their time on call-outs and training.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “I warmly welcome this U-turn by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the UK Government to abandon plans to axe call-out pay for coastguard officers.
“Across Gwynedd, coastguard teams based in stations such as Abersoch, Aberdaron, Criccieth, Pwllheli, Porthdinllaen, Barmouth, Llandwrog, and Aberdyfi play a vital role in keeping local people and visitors safe, often responding at a moment’s notice in difficult and dangerous conditions.
“Call-out payments recognise the dedication and sacrifice these officers make when they leave their families and day jobs to answer emergencies along our coastline. Removing that support would have sent entirely the wrong message to the men and women who provide this essential service.
“I am pleased that Ministers and the MCA have listened to the concerns raised and put maritime safety ahead of damaging cost-cutting measures.
“This decision is a welcome victory for common sense and for the hardworking coastguard officers who protect communities around the Gwynedd coast every day.”
The change in payment plans was prompted by a court case classed responders as "workers", and not volunteers, while they were carrying out their duties for The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).
As a result, MCA said it needed to change how the service operates in terms of pay. Currently coastguard officers can claim approximately £11 per hour when responding to a call-out or undertaking training.
UK government transport minister Keir Mather said he had listened to the views of coastguard rescue officers (CROs), and now a move to an expenses-only model would not go ahead.
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