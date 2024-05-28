Police say a man has been arrested following a fire in Aberystwyth town centre on Sunday evening.
Fire crews from all over mid Wales descended on Aberystwyth town centre on Sunday evening after a fire broke out in a terraced house of multiple occupancy - or HMO.
The fire took hours to bring under control with North Parade and Terrace Road closed until 2am on Monday morning.
On Tuesday, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson.
A spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report of a building on fire just after 9.05pm on Sunday 26 May 2024.
"The occupants had evacuated the property on North Parade, Aberystwyth and were safe.
"The occupants of a neighbouring property, where the fire had spread to, were also confirmed safe.
"The fire is currently being treated as suspicious and a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries.
"Terrace Road and North Parade were closed and reopened at about 2am, 27 May."
Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: "At 8.53pm on Sunday, 26 May, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, Tregaron, Machynlleth, New Quay, Carmarthen and Llanidloes Fire Stations were called to an incident on North Parade in Aberystwyth.
"Crews responded to a fire within a terraced house of multiple occupancy (HMO), measuring approximately 6 x 15m and consisting of four floors.
"Crews utilised 14 breathing apparatus sets, four thermal imaging cameras, one small saw and one covering jet to extinguish the fire.
"A turntable ladder appliance was also used to check for fire spread.
"Significant fire damage was caused throughout the property which had spread to an adjacent property.
"All occupants were accounted for.
"This incident required a multi-agency response, with Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh "Ambulance Services Trust also in attendance.
"Crews left the scene at 8.19am on Monday, 27 May.
"The cause of the fire has not yet been determined."